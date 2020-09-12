South Africa

Robbers escape with cash and R5 rifle after holding up a Mpumalanga police station

12 September 2020 - 16:55
Robbers held up the Badplaas police station in Mpumalanga during the early hours of Saturday.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Armed robbers made off with cash and a R5 rifle after holding up police officers at the Badplaas police station in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the incident took place at the station's community service centre just before 1am.

She said three men entered armed with pistols and held two policemen at gunpoint, disarming them of their weapons.

“The suspects forced the members to open the safe and took one R5 rifle and some money before fleeing the scene on foot.

“No arrests have been made yet and no injuries were reported.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to call Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App,” said Muridili.

TimesLIVE

