South Africa

Police remove drunk patrons from Durban establishment

12 September 2020 - 13:36
Police removed rowdy patrons from a Durban establishment on Friday night
Rowdy patrons, who were in contravention of the 10pm curfew, were removed by police from a popular Durban establishment on Friday night.

Metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Parboo Sewpersad said the patrons who were at a popular spot in Glenwood received a warning.

“The owner of the establishment was co-operative with police. The patrons were drunk and disorderly.

“We have received numerous complaints from residents previously about the noise levels.”

Sewpersad said police were closely monitoring all establishments for contraventions.

