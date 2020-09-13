South Africa

Legacy of Steve Biko celebrated in intimate ceremony

13 September 2020 - 10:46 By Gugu Phandle
The 43rd anniversary of the death of Black Concsiousness Movement leader Steve Biko was commemorated in King William's Town on Saturday morning.
The 43rd anniversary of the death of Black Concsiousness Movement leader Steve Biko was commemorated in King William's Town at the weekend.

Among those in attendance were his wife, Ntsiki, his son Nkosinathi, who is the also the executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation, executive mayor Xola Pakati and the head of the department at sports recreation, arts and culture, Sibongile Mafu.

According to the Steve Biko Foundation, the intimate gathering at Biko’s grave was the only live ceremony to mark the struggle stalwart’s death, as Covid-19 regulations had limited access to gatherings. Biko’s life and ideologies were remembered and celebrated.

The Buffalo City Metro is proud to be part of the legacy of Steve Biko. His assertions were profound and forever remembered

Pakati said Biko was a philosopher and political icon whose life was proof of the “immortality” of his ideas. “The Buffalo City Metro is proud to be part of the legacy of Steve Biko. His assertions were profound and forever remembered.”

Pakati said Biko fought against racism. He condemned what he said was the latest case of racism in the country, referring to the Clicks advert, which went viral on social media after it labelled black hair as frizzy, dull and dry.

Pakati ended his speech with a quote from Biko which read: “So as a prelude whites must be made to realise that they are only human, not superior.” 

“Same with blacks. They must be made to realise that they are also human, not inferior,” Pakati said.

