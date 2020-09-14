SA Covid-19 cases reach 650,749
South Africa's cumulative cases of Covid-19 have reached 650,749.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday evening that there had been 956 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.
Recoveries to date have risen to 579,289 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.
Experts have warned, however, that complacency and mass gatherings over the coming festive season could precipitate a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
"My expectation for the next wave would then be February or March," said Prof Shabir Madhi, head of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) vaccines and infectious diseases unit, during a Sunday Times LIVE Dialogues webinar.
Mkhize shared some advice in a tweet on Monday for those planning to visit family after a protracted period of isolation.
#ListenToTheExperts— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 14, 2020
After months in isolation, we’re all ready to see family & friends. But the last thing we want is to put anyone in harm’s way. Infectious disease specialist Prof Shaheen Mehtaroffers some advice on how to lessen the risk of these interactions. pic.twitter.com/iwOPG19YHk
The number of deaths recorded across the country as of Monday evening is 15,499.
There were 52 new deaths over the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE