South Africa

KZN town brought to standstill as four-year fight for water is unresolved

15 September 2020 - 11:49
Residents of Pomeroy took to the streets on Tuesday, burning tyres and damaging infrastructure in protest at the lack of water.
Residents of Pomeroy took to the streets on Tuesday, burning tyres and damaging infrastructure in protest at the lack of water.
Image: Supplied

For the past four years the northern KwaZulu-Natal community of Pomeroy has been submitting memorandums and embarking on protests over the provision of water, but to no avail.

On Tuesday hundreds of protesters from the community took to the streets, burning tyres and blockading parts of the R33 with stones. Pomeroy resident Andrew Jhilmeet, 45, said the community was tired of raising the same concerns.

“For the past four years we have been submitting memorandums and protesting over the same issue, but we still don't have water. The local (Msinga) and district (Umzimyathi) municipalities must account. The mayor must also be held accountable and demand that the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC comes to address us on the way forward.”

The spokesperson for the provincial Cogta department, Senzelwe Mzila, could not be reached for comment.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said about 200 community members took to the streets on Tuesday.

“At 6am, about 200 community members blockaded the R33 in Pomeroy with burning tyres, trees and stones. The road is still closed and police are at the scene. No incidents  have been reported. Motorists are advised to use other routes,” Gwala said.

TimesLIVE

Protesters are demanding that provincial authorities are held accountable for not providing water supplies in the area.
Protesters are demanding that provincial authorities are held accountable for not providing water supplies in the area.
Image: Supplied

Court orders North West municipality to stop polluting rivers

A five-year battle between a North West municipality and the department of water & sanitation has ended in victory for the department.
News
1 day ago

Body swap: Two KZN families claim R25m from health MEC over 'mix-up'

The Maharaj family from Thornville near Pietermaritzburg and the Mateke family from Lesotho are demanding a collective R25m from KwaZulu-Natal health ...
News
2 days ago

SIU closes taps to former water board CEO's pension over 'failed' project

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is going after the pension of former Lepelle Northern Water board CEO Phineas Legodi.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. State capture: Dudu Myeni did do SAA, and ditto for SOEs News
  4. DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango calls it a day News
  5. ANC's Zim trip: home affairs to probe whether delegation flouted lockdown rules News

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on children
Norma Gigaba back in court over 'damaged' Mercedes G Wagon
X