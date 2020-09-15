KZN town brought to standstill as four-year fight for water is unresolved
For the past four years the northern KwaZulu-Natal community of Pomeroy has been submitting memorandums and embarking on protests over the provision of water, but to no avail.
On Tuesday hundreds of protesters from the community took to the streets, burning tyres and blockading parts of the R33 with stones. Pomeroy resident Andrew Jhilmeet, 45, said the community was tired of raising the same concerns.
“For the past four years we have been submitting memorandums and protesting over the same issue, but we still don't have water. The local (Msinga) and district (Umzimyathi) municipalities must account. The mayor must also be held accountable and demand that the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC comes to address us on the way forward.”
The spokesperson for the provincial Cogta department, Senzelwe Mzila, could not be reached for comment.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said about 200 community members took to the streets on Tuesday.
“At 6am, about 200 community members blockaded the R33 in Pomeroy with burning tyres, trees and stones. The road is still closed and police are at the scene. No incidents have been reported. Motorists are advised to use other routes,” Gwala said.
