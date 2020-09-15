KZN town brought to standstill as four-year fight for water is unresolved

For the past four years the northern KwaZulu-Natal community of Pomeroy has been submitting memorandums and embarking on protests over the provision of water, but to no avail.

On Tuesday hundreds of protesters from the community took to the streets, burning tyres and blockading parts of the R33 with stones. Pomeroy resident Andrew Jhilmeet, 45, said the community was tired of raising the same concerns.

“For the past four years we have been submitting memorandums and protesting over the same issue, but we still don't have water. The local (Msinga) and district (Umzimyathi) municipalities must account. The mayor must also be held accountable and demand that the co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC comes to address us on the way forward.”