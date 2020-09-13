Data from huge Experian breach found on the internet
13 September 2020 - 00:04
The personal data of millions of South Africans, "stolen" in one of SA's biggest data breaches earlier this year, has been discovered on the internet, despite assurances that the information had been recovered.
The failure to retrieve the data and resolve the leak has left 24-million people and nearly 800,000 businesses potentially exposed to online fraudsters...
