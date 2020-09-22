Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over

Four years of frustration over the lack of water and electricity for a northern KwaZulu-Natal community reached a climax this week when residents dug up the road in protest.

The community of Pomeroy has been submitting memorandums to the government and embarking on protests over the provision of water and electricity - but to no avail.

On Tuesday, residents blocked the R33 and began to dig up the road. They said they were tired of raising the same concerns with the Msinga local municipality and the Umzimyathi district municipality.

A member of the community who took part in infrastructure destruction spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity.

"We get water from the river and women have to go very early before the animals. It is not safe as there is a forest between the village and the river. During lockdown our children couldn't get lessons via phones, laptops or television because we don't have electricity," they said.