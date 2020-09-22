WATCH | 'My Octopus Teacher' parody will make you cry with laughter

Comedian, actor and director Glen Biderman-Pam says it took just 72 hours to conceptualise, script and shoot the viral and hilarious spoof of SA's hottest doccie, My Octopus Teacher.

The parody, called My Kreepy Teacher, has cheered thousands.

My Octopus Teacher is a Netflix documentary produced by filmmaker Craig Foster in partnership with Sea Change Project, a community of journalists and scientists who are raising awareness about the “ecological importance of SA's kelp forest.”

It tells the story of how Foster became friends with an octopus during his daily swims at the Cape Town kelp forest.

Biderman-Pam wrote and directed the parody. He collaborated with editor Declan Mancafilmmaker Michael Carter, who was behind the camera and Mike Sharman from ad agency, Retroviral.

“The parody was done in a matter of days. Mike from Retroviral reached out on Thursday, and we brainstormed the idea. On Friday we sourced location [and] wardrobe, and we shot on Saturday morning. At night it was done,” he said.

Watch the video below: