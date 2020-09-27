South Africa

Police watchdog investigating shooting after man 'attacks' cop

27 September 2020 - 09:17 By Lwandile Bhengu
Ipid is investigating a shooting after a man allegedly attacked police officers
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after a man was shot following an alleged attack on a police officer in the Free State.

In a statement on Saturday, Ipid's Ndelika Cole said the investigation was launched after the incident last week Sunday in Qwaqwa.

"According to the preliminary investigation conducted by Ipid, the person that was allegedly shot by the police officer attacked the police officers with a knife whilst the law enforcement officers were attending to a complaint of a male that took car keys and locked the car not belonging to him," said Cola.

The injured man was taken to hospital.

"He was later transferred to Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein on Wednesday for further treatment," said Cola.

 

TimesLIVE

