South Africa

WATCH | Shots fired as police and protesters clash over evictions

Residents of Lawley, south of Johannesburg, took to the streets on September 28 2020 to protest against possible evictions by the Johannesburg municipality Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

28 September 2020 - 15:39 By Iavan Pijoos

Communities in the south of Johannesburg took to the streets on Monday morning to voice their frustration about possible evictions in the area.

Johannesburg metro cops and the police were out in full force in Lenasia South and Lawley early on Monday to contain protesters. Roads in the area were blocked with burning tyres, bags with rubbish, rocks and tree branches. Officers fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

By midday on Monday, traffic was flowing but some roads were still being lined with rubbish and rocks. Heavily armed officers and police nyalas stood on the side of the road.

Children were removing some of the rocks as motorists were driving past.

Ennerdale ward 7 councillor Danny Netnow told TimesLIVE that the protests erupted after unconfirmed reports about possible evictions in the area. Netnow said the people were also unhappy about water and electricity cuts in the informal settlement.

He said schools had been closed after the protests around Ennerdale.

In recent months, the Red Ants have demolished scores of illegally erected dwellings — some made of brick and mortar — in the area, under instruction from city officials.

READ MORE

WATCH | ‘Massive’ protests in Lenasia South and Lawley

Johannesburg metro police officers and the police were out in full force in Lenasia South and Lawley early on Monday to contain protests.
News
8 hours ago

JMPD officer shot, robbed of gun in Lenasia

A Johannesburg metro police officer has been admitted to hospital after being attacked and shot on his way home in Lenasia.
News
6 days ago

Hundreds riot in Knysna after Red Ants move in to demolish shacks

On Sunday hundreds of people rioted in Knysna, looting businesses and bringing traffic on the national highway to a halt.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  4. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
  5. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X