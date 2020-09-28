South Africa

WATCH | Student stages ‘kidnapping’ during online class

28 September 2020 - 14:23
In a viral video, a student named 'Tyler' staged his 'kidnapping' to get out of an online class. File photo.
In a viral video, a student named 'Tyler' staged his 'kidnapping' to get out of an online class. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ ALBERT GEA

Conference calls have replaced many traditional classes, as people around the world practise self-isolation and social distancing to halt the spread of Covid-19.

But while some try to avoid walking around half-naked or limit the sound of background noise during calls, others are out here finding a more creative way to bunk online class.

In a viral video, one student named “Tyler” staged his own “kidnapping” to get out of an online class.

In the 23-second clip, a professor can be heard talking about “moving paragraphs around” when two hooded figures are seen walking into the room.

They grab the student and drag him out of the room.

The professor stops for a moment with a confused look.

“Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?” he asks, as another student can be heard giggling in the background.

“Do we need to call the police?” the professor adds.

Watch the video below.

In another video, also doing the rounds on social media, a student pretends to fight back against his kidnappers in a struggle that lasts a few seconds before the group successfully carries him out of frame.

A similar video was shared on Instagram, showing two figures throw a bag over a student's head and carry her away from a Zoom call.

“Oh my god,” the teacher says. “What did I just witness?”

View this post on Instagram

LIKE WHAT???

A post shared by Nateclip (@nateclips) on

READ MORE

This new virtual normal may just be the end of us

Machines can do many things, but they can't touch us gently on the hand or shed real tears
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Here's how people are faking their Zoom video conference calls

Conference calls have now replaced boardroom meetings as people around the world practise self-isolation and social distancing to halt the spread of ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

'It's not like I stole public money' — DA MP claps back after shopping spree during Zoom meeting

DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo has rubbished allegations that he went on a booze shopping spree during a parliamentary meeting this week.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  4. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
  5. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X