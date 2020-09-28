WATCH | Student stages ‘kidnapping’ during online class

Conference calls have replaced many traditional classes, as people around the world practise self-isolation and social distancing to halt the spread of Covid-19.

But while some try to avoid walking around half-naked or limit the sound of background noise during calls, others are out here finding a more creative way to bunk online class.

In a viral video, one student named “Tyler” staged his own “kidnapping” to get out of an online class.

In the 23-second clip, a professor can be heard talking about “moving paragraphs around” when two hooded figures are seen walking into the room.

They grab the student and drag him out of the room.

The professor stops for a moment with a confused look.

“Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?” he asks, as another student can be heard giggling in the background.

“Do we need to call the police?” the professor adds.

