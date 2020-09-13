Last Word
This new virtual normal may just be the end of us
Machines can do many things, but they can't touch us gently on the hand or shed real tears
We all seem set on accepting a new reality which isn't real, really. I'm not looking forward to it, really. It's just not going to be much fun, really. Our transition into a new social order, brought about initially by amazing advances in convenient (if not invasive) personal communication technology, and then accelerated by the necessity of social isolation (brought about by Covid-19) is going to be far more difficult than we expect.
Mainly because it's not a life. We are social, not social-media, beings. We like (and dislike, in equal measure, probably) each other and we need to mingle and bump into each other, physically and mentally, to size each other up, to decide who we want to get closer to, and who we can't be further enough away from...
