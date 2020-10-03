South Africa

KZN granny and two grandchildren burn to death in house fire

03 October 2020 - 15:55
A KZN granny and her two grandchildren died when their home caught alight on Friday night
A KZN granny and her two grandchildren died when their home caught alight on Friday night
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A KwaZulu-Natal granny and her two grandchildren perished in a fire at their home in Nongoma, in the northern part of the province, on Friday night.

According to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta), the fire is believed to have been caused by a candle.

“Two children together with their grandmother perished from the severe burns they suffered as a result of the fire which engulfed their home.

“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage but it is suspected that it could have been caused by a candle,” said a Cogta statement

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka dispatched a disaster management team “to provide immediate relief to the family and to investigate the possible causes of the fire”.

Hlomuka urged residents across the province to be aware of the dangers posed by candles, especially when left unattended.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Visually impaired KZN woman rescued from burning home

A 69-year-old pensioner was plucked from her burning home by rescuers in Redcliffe, north of Durban, on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Huge fire breaks out at compost plant in Diepsloot

A huge fire broke out at a compost plant in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning, emergency services said
News
3 days ago

Six dead after gunmen open fire on 10 people in Khayelitsha

Six people were shot dead and four others injured when gunmen opened fire at a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker to inherit Camps Bay guest house and flat South Africa
  2. Hawks nab KZN businessman in R200m Free State asbestos deal South Africa
  3. Rain gets another brolly good scolding for exaggerating its torrents News
  4. New Scorpions set to sting senior ANC politician after capturing other ... News
  5. Asset Forfeiture Unit swoops as asbestos tender suspects appear in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X