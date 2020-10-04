KZN cops in court for stealing R2.2m during bogus search and seizure raid

The Hawks in KZN have arrested three police officers accused of stealing R2.2m during a "bogus" search and seizure operation in April last year.

The three police officers, two from Durban the K9 unit and one from Pinetown Crime Intelligence, will appear on Monday in the Durban magistrate's court following their arrest on Friday for alleged theft. They are aged between 38 and 49.

The Hawks are still searching for one more officer and a civilian linked to the alleged crime.

In a statement, SAPS spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the group conducted a search and seizure operation for an illegal firearm at the home of the complainant in April last year in the Hillcrest area, west of Durban.

While searching the premises, the suspects allegedly came across two cardboard boxes and a safe containing R2.2m. They seized the cash without providing the necessary documentation indicating where the money was being taken, according to police.

They are also said to have prevented the complainant from following the members transporting the money.

The complainant opened a case of theft with the Hillcrest police, which was referred to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit for further probing.

Through a long and thorough investigation, five suspects were successfully linked to the crime.