Joburg man arrested for shooting fighting pit bull three times

A 68-year-old Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a neighbour's dog several times.

“On Saturday, inspectors of the Randburg Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), accompanied by Muldersdrift police, charged to the scene where witnesses had seen a 68-year-old man shoot a female pit bull three times,” the SPCA said in a statement.

The shooting allegedly came after two dogs had started fighting.

According to the organisation, the man had heard the dogs barking and fighting in a common area outside his property. He fired shots at the pit bull.

“As officers we are vested with a certain discretion, and are empowered to investigate offences in respect of animals. In respect of this incident, it was clear that there existed far less severe methods the suspect could have employed to achieve the same result,” said SPCA inspector Shiven Bodasing.

According to the SPCA, animal cruelty is a schedule one offence and any person convicted is liable to a fine of R40,000 or direct imprisonment without the option of a fine.

TimesLIVE