'Consistent improvement' in number of SA youth finishing matric, says education department

At least half the country’s youth have completed grade 12, according to an analysis of data from the general household survey compiled by Statistics SA.

This figure was provided to members of the portfolio committee on basic education on Tuesday during a presentation on pupil dropout rates.

The national education department said there was a lot of confusion in public discussions about the dropout rate, throughput rate and real matric pass rate.

“An alternative method of comparing the number of matric passes for a particular year to the 18-year-old population of the same year suggests the figure [of those passing matric] could be as high as 56%,” it said.

Departmental officials said whichever method one uses, “there has been a consistent improvement over time”.