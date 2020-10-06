South Africa

'Consistent improvement' in number of SA youth finishing matric, says education department

Prega Govender Journalist
06 October 2020 - 18:04
The national education department said the country's matric pass figure 'could be as high as 56%'.
The national education department said the country's matric pass figure 'could be as high as 56%'.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

At least half the country’s youth have completed grade 12, according to an analysis of data from the general household survey compiled by Statistics SA.

This figure was provided to members of the portfolio committee on basic education on Tuesday during a presentation on pupil dropout rates.

The national education department said there was a lot of confusion in public discussions about the dropout rate, throughput rate and real matric pass rate.

“An alternative method of comparing the number of matric passes for a particular year to the 18-year-old population of the same year suggests the figure [of those passing matric] could be as high as 56%,” it said.

Departmental officials said whichever method one uses, “there has been a consistent improvement over time”.

EDITORIAL | Make the academic year count for the teachers who sacrificed so much

It’s been a tumultuous year, but let’s thank SA’s teachers by working as hard as they did to get through it
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

“Females are also considerably more likely to complete grade 12 than males.”

According to the presentation, SA’s secondary school completion rate is not unusual among developing countries.

Officials said according to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), upper secondary education completion rates in SA have been similar to those in middle income countries.

They said there were reasons to expect “short-term and long-term negative effects on dropout rates”.

“Some international evidence shows time out of school leads to other activities and to pregnancies which in turn could impact on dropouts.”

There was a 24% dropout rate among pupils born between 1992 and 1994 who completed grade 11.

Evidence showed a low risk of Covid-19 infections among children, and that school reopenings were not causing an unacceptable increase in the spread of the coronavirus.

“We now need to minimise further learning losses,” said the department.

“Local and international studies are predicting large and unequal losses in learning due to Covid-19 related school closures.”

The National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey is showing “unequal losses of school attendance and remote learning opportunities by socio-economic status”.

“International studies show these types of large learning losses are predictive of lifelong outcomes, including educational attainment and labour market performance.”

The weak learning foundations which were the fundamental cause of dropouts must be dealt with.

“We must protect teaching time and keep schools open as far as possible.”

The non-profit organisation Zero Dropout Campaign, which shared key research findings on dropouts with MPs, said 40% of pupils who start school in grade 1 will exit the schooling system before completing grade 12.

It said Covid-19 school closures coupled with the economic shocks of lockdown are expected to increase dropout rates.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dismal year for matric results forecast

Education experts have warned that this year's matrics will produce fewer distinctions and that the pass rate will be "significantly lower" than last ...
News
2 days ago

Homeschooling has more than made the grade in SA

‘Radical surge’ in applications as parents and pupils find they prefer what was at first a lockdown necessity
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Education briefing: School calendar amended, matric exam dates and sports rules

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga gave an update on Thursday on schools' progress on moving to lockdown level 1 restrictions.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  5. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X