'Masterminds of state looting are still at large' - Reactions pour in as Hawks attach Edwin Sodi's assets

Businessman Edwin Sodi and the Hawks have topped the trends list on Twitter after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Asset Forfeiture Unit attached several luxury cars and properties belonging to Sodi and his company on Tuesday.

This comes amid an investigation into corruption relating to the 2014 asbestos project in the Free State.

Sodi, owner of Blackhead Consulting, and Diamond Hill Trading was awarded a R255m contract in a joint venture to identify and remove asbestos roofing from houses in the province.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit attached a fleet of cars including a 2017 white Bentley, a red Ferrari and a black 2019 Porsche Cayenne S which cost between R2m and R5m each. Among the properties seized was his Johannesburg mansion.

It is understood that among the assets which could not be located are a white 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Family Dawn, a blue 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports convertible and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG.