Government says cheaper Covid-19 tests will be rolled out at airports

In a move to reduce logistical complications at the country's points of entry, cabinet announced on Thursday that it would implement antigen testing.

In a statement, the government said the antigen tests for Covid-19 detection would be rolled out to all ports of entry with immediate effect. As part of easing the lockdown and moving to alert level one, the country opened its borders on October 1.

Level one travel regulations stipulate that all travellers arriving at the port of entry without a certified negative Covid-19 test result — not older than 72 hours — must be tested at the point of entry before entering the country. The antigen test will be done at a fee of between R150 and R170, which will be payable by the traveller.

The government urged travellers to make sure that they are able to make the payment at the point of entry, as the cost will be payable by the travellers and not SA or their country of origin.

It also said it was aware that some neighbouring countries, like Lesotho, do not have the capacity to conduct PCR testing for all travellers destined for SA.

“Antigen testing will therefore enable the management of the influx of travellers without certified PCR tests timeously,” cabinet said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation recently approved the use of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 as a diagnostic screening and surveillance tool in communities where a rapid result is required at low cost.

Rapid antigen tests have been commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens, including influenza viruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for two companies to supply antigen tests.

There is anticipation that more of these tests will become available from other suppliers. The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) will be procuring those tests initially for use at the ports of entry.