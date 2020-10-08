Mother City positive about weathering the storm caused by Covid-19

Property investments in Cape Town’s city centre stood at R13.83bn in 2019 - and soon the city’s iconic skyline will have some new additions.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Cape Town’s city centre was on the rise after weathering the storm of a “Day Zero” water crisis which threatened to see taps run dry by early 2018.

On Wednesday the annual "State of Cape Town Central City Report" for 2019 was presented, painting a picture of a city centre on a path of upward growth despite a battered national and local economy.

The report flagged several accolades which the Mother City raked in, including the Telegraph Travel Awards’ Best City in the World, Travel + Leisure’s Best City in Africa and the Middle East, and six other awards and nominations.

Some of these recognised the city’s resilience in navigating, through intense effort, a drought which threatened to see it become the first major city in the world to run out of water.