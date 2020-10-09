South Africa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane fails to halt parliament impeachment process

09 October 2020 - 12:11 By Franny Rabkin
The judgment has cleared the path for an independent panel appointed by Speaker Thandi Modise to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for the complaints against Busisiwe Mkhwebane (pictured).
The judgment has cleared the path for an independent panel appointed by Speaker Thandi Modise to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for the complaints against Busisiwe Mkhwebane (pictured).
Image: MIKE HUTCHINGS

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an application by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to interdict parliament from taking any further steps in an impeachment process.

The judgment has cleared the path for an independent panel appointed by Speaker Thandi Modise to look into whether there is prima facie evidence for the complaints against her.

In a judgment on behalf of a full bench, Judge Vincent Saldanha said despite trenchant criticism by Mkhwebane of Modise and the DA, he was not persuaded that Modise had “in any way” acted in bad faith.

“I am equally not persuaded [that] the complaints of mala fides by the application against the tenth respondent (the DA) are ... sustainable.”

Mkhwebane had asked the court to interdict parliament from taking any further steps in an impeachment process against her, pending her challenge to its impeachment rules, which she says are unconstitutional.

Friday’s judgment relates only to Part A of Mkhwebane’s case - the interdict application - with Part B, on the constitutionality of the rules, planned for November.

The DA sought her impeachment on a number of grounds, including the Constitutional Court’s judgment last year which ordered that Mkhwebane pay for the costs of litigation she had been involved in as public protector from her own pocket.

In an unprecedented rebuke, the Constitutional Court - from which there is no appeal or review - said Mkhwebane “had not been candid”, had “acted in bad faith”, was “not honest”, that she put forward “a number of falsehoods”, had made “misrepresentations under oath”, and that she had failed to “provide this court with a frank and candid account”.

According to the rules for the removal of the heads of chapter nine institutions, the independent panel must consist of three fit and proper South African citizens, which may include a judge. They must collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies and experience to conduct the preliminary assessment. If the Speaker appoints a judge to the panel, this must be done in consultation with the Chief Justice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mkhwebane tells parliament of turf war with NPA

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and National Prosecuting Authority head advocate Shamila Batohi are seemingly embroiled in a turf-war
Politics
17 hours ago

Public protector clears Ace Magashule of misleading provincial legislature

ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule was on Wednesday exonerated by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after a ...
News
1 week ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane tells ConCourt the Public Protector Act has an elevated status

The public protector is an important constitutional institution. But she gets "no special elevated status. She is under the constitution and the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X