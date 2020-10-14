South Africa

Mpianzi family files R20m lawsuit

14 October 2020 - 10:58 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
The family of a Parktown Boys' High School pupil who died while on a school camp are seeking R20m in damages. File photo.
The family of a Parktown Boys' High School pupil who died while on a school camp are seeking R20m in damages. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The parents of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpianzi say they have suffered impaired mental health for which they require medical treatment as a result of their son’s death, which was due to school negligence.

This is revealed in summons filed by their attorney, Ian Levitt, at the high court in Pretoria, where the family has lodged a civil claim of R20m against the school, the Gauteng department of education, Nyathi Bush and River Break, the school governing body and sacked principal Malcolm Williams.

The R20m figure, according to Levitt, includes all grief and constitutional damages the family is demanding for their suffering.

Visit SowetanLIVE for more on this story.

READ MORE:

Parktown Boys principal fired over schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's death

The Gauteng education department has issued the Parktown Boys' High School principal with a notice of dismissal relating to the death of Enock ...
News
1 day ago

Was justice served for Enock Mpianzi's family? South Africans weigh in

Mpianzi's family says the principle's dismissal is not enough.
News
1 day ago

'Too little, too late': Enock Mpianzi's family as Parktown High principal is fired

Enock Mpianzi's family says the firing of the Parktown Boys' High School principal on Monday is not enough
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg's R160m M1 double-decker bridge repair 'a waste of money' South Africa
  2. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  3. 'Coloured' teacher on fraud charge for saying he was 'African' South Africa
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News

Latest Videos

'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
Huge EFF support for Malema, Ndlozi at assault appearance
X