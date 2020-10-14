Mpianzi family files R20m lawsuit

The parents of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpianzi say they have suffered impaired mental health for which they require medical treatment as a result of their son’s death, which was due to school negligence.

This is revealed in summons filed by their attorney, Ian Levitt, at the high court in Pretoria, where the family has lodged a civil claim of R20m against the school, the Gauteng department of education, Nyathi Bush and River Break, the school governing body and sacked principal Malcolm Williams.

The R20m figure, according to Levitt, includes all grief and constitutional damages the family is demanding for their suffering.

