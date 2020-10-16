Why we hate: New research into SA's anti-immigrant attitude

The survey found that South Africans who hold anti-immigrant sentiments get most of their information about immigration from the broadcast media, particularly from radio. Most people trusted the media’s reporting on migration-related matters but internet sources — including social media — were found to be distrusted sources of information.

The survey was conducted in October and November last year in the four provinces where most refugees and cross-border migrants live: Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng. It was conducted face-to-face at the homes of over 2,004 participants over the age of 18.

Dr Steven Gordon from the HSRC’s developmental, capable and ethical state research division said: “As SA recovers from the economic challenges which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is increasingly important to implement initiatives that address anti-immigrant sentiments, behaviours, attitudes and perceptions which are likely to increase amid more competition for jobs and scarce resources.”

According to the HRSC, the survey is crucial to assist the government and civil society to develop and implement, among other initiatives, effective public communication campaigns.

“This survey aimed to fill a gap in the lack of data which is often a deterrent to effective and targeted initiatives aimed at combating anti-immigrant sentiments. This is in line with the National Action Plan (NAP) to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

The action plan was set out in March last year.