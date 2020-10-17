South Africa

Limpopo police clerk bust for 'trying to bribe her way' to promotion

17 October 2020 - 13:04
The clerk was arresting after driving with the "bribe money" and handing it over. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/donikz

A police clerk who allegedly tried to bribe her way to a promotion ended up getting arrested and now faces suspension.

Mokwape Malatji, 50, an administrative clerk at the Ritavi police station in Limpopo, was caught allegedly trying to bribe a deputy provincial commissioner in exchange for promotion.

She was released on bail of R1,000 by the Mankweng magistrate's court on Monday and was served with a notice of suspension by her employer on Friday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said Malatji had allegedly sent text messages to a major-general and then offered to pay a bribe in exchange for promotion.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba said: “The decisive actions that were taken by the general are highly commendable. Corruption committed by any employee of the SA Police Service at any level, requires an immediate and decisive action against the perpetrators as it has a potential of causing reputational damage to the entire police service if left unattended.”

Malatji will be back in court on November 18.

TimesLIVE

