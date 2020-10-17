Snoopy and Woodstock bring hope and humour to Cape hospitals

Little patients, medical staff and visitors walking into Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital’s paediatric ward will now be greeted by a familiar and fuzzy face — Snoopy from the renowned Peanuts comic characters.

The mural is a permanent gift to the hospital, thanks to a joint venture by Peanuts Worldwide, the hospital and the US-based Foundation for Hospital Art, which creates colourful, soothing artwork to help soften the stressful hospital experience.

The mural is one of 70 that are being created as part of a new “Take Care With Peanuts” initiative to mark Charles Schultz’s iconic comic characters.

The Cape Town private hospital and George Hospital are the only two SA hospitals that had been chosen for the programme after its launch on October 1.

On Friday paediatric patients and hospital staff members at that hospital came together to paint the six-panel mural, which features a brightly-coloured image of Snoopy and Woodstock enjoying a hearty laugh atop Snoopy’s doghouse.

“We are thrilled and moved to see Charles Schulz’s iconic characters share their irrepressible joy with patients at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial and other hospitals around the world,” said Roz Nowicki, executive vice-president of Peanuts Worldwide.

“At a time when we all need hope and humour, we believe he would be thrilled to know that his work is bringing this both to adults and children across the globe.”