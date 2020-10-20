Dear SA challenges decision to extend national state of disaster

Civil rights organisation Dear SA is challenging the extension of the national state of disaster, and has called on co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to give reasons for the extension or face litigation.

The extension of the national state of disaster was announced last Wednesday. It will now end on November 15. It was introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15 to allow the government to put together regulations to help curb and deal with the spread of Covid-19.

In a lengthy letter addressed to Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday, Dear SA, through its lawyers Hurter Spies attorneys, said the extension of the national state of disaster was “unlawful, unreasonable and reviewable”.

“The purpose of this letter is to express concern with the extension of the national state of disaster. Since the initial declaration of the national state of disaster, the SA landscape regarding Covid-19 has drastically changed and therefore the initiating circumstances that prompted the initial declaration have consequently largely disappeared,” the letter reads.

According to Dear SA, the decision to extend the national state of disaster was not rationally connected to the purpose for which it was declared.