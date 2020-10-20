IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize: SA won't be spared from second Covid-19 wave
There is a significant chance SA could be hit by a second Covid-19 wave.
This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who on Monday expressed concerns over the increase in positive cases.
Mkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, and warned of a possible resurgence of the coronavirus in the country.
Here are key quotes from Mkhize's update.
Possibility of a second surge
“We still have a challenge that we may be facing a second surge. The likeliness of that is something we call speculation. Many countries are overtaking SA on their second surge. It's possible a second surge can come.”
SA could be like other countries
“Chances are we will be like other countries. We have no reason to think we will be spared from a second wave. The conduct of the pandemic is not the same in all countries.”
Higher level of antibody responses
“A limited number of studies have indicated our reported positive cases are fewer than the numbers we have on the ground. A study done in the Western Cape and Gauteng showed there was a much higher level of antibody responses in those communities.”
Surge response team
“The World Health Organisation has given us a surge response team, which we have deployed in most provinces to work with health services at the district and subdistrict level.”
No one is safe
“No one is safe unless all of us are safe. What this means is that it doesn't matter if one country makes a vaccine available only to itself because if other countries do not get a vaccine, then of course the virus will come back.”
#MinisterMkhizeSpeaks— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 19, 2020
Podcast: What are our chances of seeing a resurgence of #Covid19 in SA, & when can expect a safe vaccince in the country. Listen to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.https://t.co/r6XApFXseI
TimesLIVE