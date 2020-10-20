IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize: SA won't be spared from second Covid-19 wave

There is a significant chance SA could be hit by a second Covid-19 wave.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who on Monday expressed concerns over the increase in positive cases.

Mkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, and warned of a possible resurgence of the coronavirus in the country.

Here are key quotes from Mkhize's update.

Possibility of a second surge

“We still have a challenge that we may be facing a second surge. The likeliness of that is something we call speculation. Many countries are overtaking SA on their second surge. It's possible a second surge can come.”