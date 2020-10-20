Tito Mboweni has Twitter talking over his throwback snaps

A throwback video and graduation picture of a young Tito Mboweni have been causing a buzz on social media.

The finance minister on Monday went down memory lane by sharing a video doing an interview after the 1994 elections. He followed the video with a photo of himself on his graduation day in 1985.

Mboweni obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science from the National University of Lesotho.

“Capped by His Majesty, the King of Lesotho. Young, innocent, ambitious, humble, full of hope and handsome too! Take a bow, Tito Mboweni,” he captioned the photo.