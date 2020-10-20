South Africa

Tito Mboweni has Twitter talking over his throwback snaps

20 October 2020 - 10:57
Finance minister Tito Mboweni had social media buzzing over his throwback video and picture.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

A throwback video and graduation picture of a young Tito Mboweni have been causing a buzz on social media.

The finance minister on Monday went down memory lane by sharing a video doing an interview after the 1994 elections. He followed the video with a photo of himself on his graduation day in 1985.

Mboweni obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science from the National University of Lesotho.

“Capped by His Majesty, the King of Lesotho. Young, innocent, ambitious, humble, full of hope and handsome too! Take a bow, Tito Mboweni,” he captioned the photo.

Mboweni said since his university days, he has come to understand the importance of a “classroom-structured” post-matric education.

“I have come to understand, appreciate and comprehend over the years the importance of a classroom-structured post-matric education. Very important.”

Taking to the comment sections, social media users did not bite their tongue when it came to some of the comments.

While some gushed over the younger image of the minister, complimenting his looks, others pointed out that many things were still the same and that “ordinary South Africans are still in the process of departing from apartheid”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to Mboweni's throwbacks.

TimesLIVE

