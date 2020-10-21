'Another breakthrough but no arrest': SA weighs in on latest development in Senzo Meyiwa case
The latest development in the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has opened up old wounds among people online.
Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo. The shooting was an alleged botched armed robbery.
Over the years, there have been conflicting reports surrounding the circumstances around Meyiwa's death.
On Tuesday, News24 reported that the police made a breakthrough in Meyiwa’s murder case.
According to the report, the police found the weapon that killed Meyiwa and identified a 30-year-old man as his alleged killer. The man is reportedly serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.
The report also stated the team investigating Meyiwa’s case had interviewed the prisoner believed to be linked to the late soccer player’s murder.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said a decision was yet to be made on whether to prosecute.
“I can confirm that the dockets in the Senzo Meyiwa case were received by the end of August 2020, and the NPA is finalising the decision,” said Mahanjana.
On Tuesday, Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso told TimesLIVE that despite receiving regular updates from the police, they were not aware of the latest reported developments in the case.
National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the police would communicate once there was a breakthrough in the case.
On social media, many weighed on the development, saying it was heartbreaking that years later justice had not been served. Here is what some people had to say:
The Senzo Meyiwa story is heartbreaking. A national icon killed like a dog and no one is arrested #RIPSenzoMeyiwa— Shokwakhe (@Shokwakhe16) October 20, 2020
I hate how the SAPS are making the Senzo Meyiwa case looks like some hard unsolvable case.— Kamo Marven (@KamoMarven) October 20, 2020
Every year there's a "breakthrough" in the Senzo Meyiwa case but no one ever gets attested.— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) October 20, 2020
We want #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa— Cellular® ❁ #EndHumanTraffickingInSA (@Cellular_ZA) October 20, 2020
So someone who was present when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered called the family and told them who short Senzo. Have the police been ignoring that information? And the private investigator appointed by the Meyiwa family couldn't crack the case as well?— Siya Kheka (@Siyakheka3) October 21, 2020
why are the @SAPoliceService are not arresting everyone who was at the scene of crime Where Senzo Meyiwa was killed? they will argue in court about what really happened.— dr_khathide (@DrKhathide) October 21, 2020
Cross examine everyone that was in that house let them give another statement, details are going to differ 🤞🏽🤞🏽#SenzoMeyiwa— Mr. Mulaudzi (@unclebig_shaq) October 20, 2020
