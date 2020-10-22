Eskom: risk of load-shedding to be 'significantly' reduced by September 2021

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the power utility will have “significantly” reduced the risk of load-shedding by September 2021.

He revealed this during a briefing on Eskom’s state of the system, held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He said Eskom had not implemented rotational load-shedding since September as it had managed to meet SA’s electricity needs with minimal use of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs).

However, De Ruyter cautioned that more work still needed to be done to achieve operational stability and restore the security of energy supply for the country.

“Over the past eight months, we redoubled our efforts and commenced with the implementation of modifications to repairs to the design defects at Medupi and Kusile power stations, which is yielding the desired results and increasing available capacity for the system,” he said.