Families must wait: Marikana trial postponed to May 2021

When the ninth anniversary of the Marikana massacre comes, the trial of the police officers implicated in the murders of five people who were killed at the mine on August 13 2012 — three days before the massacre — will be nowhere near conclusion.

This as the court case, which is being heard in the North West High Court, was postponed on Friday.

Both the state and defence agreed to have the matter postponed to May 10 2021. When the case returns to court then, it will only sit for three weeks before being postponed again to July.

If the witness list is anything to go by, the case will most likely drag on until the 10th year anniversary of the massacre in August 2022 as only a handful of the more than 100 witnesses listed have testified so far.

It has taken the state and defence a week to get through their examination of one witness, Lt-Col Moses Mushwana, who had collected evidence, created a sketch plan and photographed the scene where Pumzile Sokhanyile, a Lonmin mineworker, had been shot dead on August 13 2012.