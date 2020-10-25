South Africa

Lifeline for 12,000 matrics as Mpumalanga vocation classes kick off

25 October 2020 - 14:01
Lifeline for nearly 12,000 Mpumalanga matrics as they start "spring vocation classes" on Monday..
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The Mpumalanga education department has extended a lifeline to nearly 12,000 grade 12 pupils by announcing the opening of 66 spring vocation centres.

The department said it has selected 942 teachers to teach in the centres from October 26 to 30.

The vocation centres are for children from schools which performed below the 70% mark in the 2019 National Senior Certificate Examination. They will focus on 11 high enrolment subjects, read a press statement on Sunday.

On Monday, Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba is expected to visit Mabothe Secondary School Centre in Mmametlake in the Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality.

The centre will be hosting Mmametlake, Mmabothe, and Rathanhana secondary schools, constituting a total of 425 grade 12 pupils.

The department said it would provide nutrition to all pupils and transport where there is a need.

“We intend to support all schools and non-performing schools so that they can all move beyond the 70% performance mark. Our main focus is on quality passes as we expect our learners to pass with good grades,” said Majuba.

