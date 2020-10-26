South Africa

Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder six years ago

Bheki Cele announces breakthrough in investigation

26 October 2020 - 13:24
Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, police minister Bheki Cele has announced.

Cele said the arrests were made between 8am and 10am on Monday in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“More arrests cannot be ruled out. These arrests are the start of bringing closure to the Meyiwa family,” Cele said.

Cele made the announcement at a media briefing in Pretoria. He said the death of Meyiwa, exactly six years ago today, had brought his family immeasurable pain.

Cele said the cold case unit had worked around the clock to bring those who murdered Meyiwa to book.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Volsoorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala, and their son, who was four years old at the time.

Cele said a special team had been allocated to investigate the case in 2018 as the police had always remained resolute in their determination to solve it.

“South Africans from all corners joined the Meyiwa family  in demanding justice for this brutal murder. [However] with no arrests, hope of whether Senzo Meyiwa’s killers would be found began to fade away for some. But not for us in the SA Police Service.

“These arrests are as a result of a multidisciplinary integrated approach to this investigation, which is working closely with the Directorate for Public Prosecution.

“At this point, we cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” said Cele.

“For us in the police service, it was always important to take time and work thoroughly on this case to ensure justice for Senzo Meyiwa. While six years have gone by, we remain confident these arrests are the start of bringing closure for Senzo Meyiwa’s family, friends, fans and millions of South Africans.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

