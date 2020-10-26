South Africa

'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel

None of the five people arrested for the shooting six years ago called the shots

26 October 2020 - 17:49
AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, Gerrie Nel, at a press briefing on Monday evening.
AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, Gerrie Nel, at a press briefing on Monday evening.
Image: Supplied

Five people are in police custody and will appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa — but none of them are the “mastermind” behind the shot-stopper's murder.

AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday. He was seated alongside Senzo's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, who said that they believed they knew who the mastermind was.

This comes just hours after police minister Bheki Cele on Monday — exactly six years after the goalkeeper's murder — announced the arrest of five men.

Nel applauded the arrests, but expressed disappointment at the lack of an arrest of a “mastermind”.

While it remained unclear why Meyiwa was killed, Nel confirmed it was not a botched home invasion.

“We have been briefed to say this was not a robbery gone wrong. This was an assassination. So the one outstanding aspect here, and we are disappointed it hasn't happened yet, is to address the mastermind - because if there's a hit, there's a mastermind,” said Nel.

Senzo Meyiwa's family bracing for answers 6 years after his death

The family of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are preparing themselves as the circumstances that led to his murder look set to finally ...
News
2 hours ago

He said he was confident the police had a strong case, based on the information AfriForum received from various people and agencies involved.

He added that AfriForum was committed to helping the Saps in apprehending the mastermind.

Sifiso said the family was still in shock.

“I am still in shock at what I am hearing ... Although we are grateful, we remain anxious that the mastermind has not been arrested. We remain hopeful that more arrests will follow,” he said.

Asked if he and AfriForum agreed on who the mastermind behind the killing was, he said: “Yes, we're in agreement.”

The five suspects are to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Ballistics link firearm to Senzo Meyiwa murder, says police chief

The breakthrough in soccer icon Senzo Meyiwa's murder came when the team of investigators discovered the firearm that killed him, says police ...
News
4 hours ago

LISTEN | Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder six years ago

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, police minister ...
News
5 hours ago

An icon in his life, a symbol of police failure in his death

This week, on the anniversary of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, speculation again swirled regarding ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  4. 'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations News
  5. Court order has big implications for land expropriation South Africa

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X