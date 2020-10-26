'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel

Five people are in police custody and will appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa — but none of them are the “mastermind” behind the shot-stopper's murder.

AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday. He was seated alongside Senzo's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, who said that they believed they knew who the mastermind was.

This comes just hours after police minister Bheki Cele on Monday — exactly six years after the goalkeeper's murder — announced the arrest of five men.

Nel applauded the arrests, but expressed disappointment at the lack of an arrest of a “mastermind”.

While it remained unclear why Meyiwa was killed, Nel confirmed it was not a botched home invasion.

“We have been briefed to say this was not a robbery gone wrong. This was an assassination. So the one outstanding aspect here, and we are disappointed it hasn't happened yet, is to address the mastermind - because if there's a hit, there's a mastermind,” said Nel.