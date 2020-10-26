'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel
None of the five people arrested for the shooting six years ago called the shots
Five people are in police custody and will appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa — but none of them are the “mastermind” behind the shot-stopper's murder.
AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday. He was seated alongside Senzo's brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, who said that they believed they knew who the mastermind was.
This comes just hours after police minister Bheki Cele on Monday — exactly six years after the goalkeeper's murder — announced the arrest of five men.
Nel applauded the arrests, but expressed disappointment at the lack of an arrest of a “mastermind”.
While it remained unclear why Meyiwa was killed, Nel confirmed it was not a botched home invasion.
“We have been briefed to say this was not a robbery gone wrong. This was an assassination. So the one outstanding aspect here, and we are disappointed it hasn't happened yet, is to address the mastermind - because if there's a hit, there's a mastermind,” said Nel.
He said he was confident the police had a strong case, based on the information AfriForum received from various people and agencies involved.
He added that AfriForum was committed to helping the Saps in apprehending the mastermind.
Sifiso said the family was still in shock.
“I am still in shock at what I am hearing ... Although we are grateful, we remain anxious that the mastermind has not been arrested. We remain hopeful that more arrests will follow,” he said.
Asked if he and AfriForum agreed on who the mastermind behind the killing was, he said: “Yes, we're in agreement.”
The five suspects are to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.
