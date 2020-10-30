South Africa

No bail for Limpopo school principal who allegedly hatched plan to kill wife

30 October 2020 - 16:04
A Limpopo man who allegedly solicited help to kill his wife was refused bail on Friday.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

A 49-year-old man who allegedly solicited the help of a local man to kill his 43-year-old wife in exchange for a sizeable payment was refused bail on Friday. 

The incident occurred in July this year, and led to the recent arrest of Leon N'wandzule.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said N'wandzule appeared before the Waterval magistrate's court on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.   

He was denied bail and his case was postponed to November 5 for further police investigations.

"The suspect from Tanana Pulani-Bungeni Section, and principal at Marimana High School in Mbhokota village, allegedly solicited the help of a local man on July 16 2020 to kill his in an exchange for a sizeable payment," said Ngoepe. 

"The wife received information about her husband's intentions. The police were informed, started with the initial investigations and the suspect was arrested."

Police investigations are ongoing. 

TimesLIVE

