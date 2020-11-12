COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | State of disaster extended - booze & travel restrictions eased
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday, and emphasised the interventions that must continue if SA is to contain the spread of Covid-19.
November 12 2020 - 09:15
South Korea in final talks over Covid-19 vaccines, seeks supplies for 60% population
South Korea is in final talks with global drugmakers including Pfizer Inc over potential coronavirus vaccines as it seeks to secure supplies to cover 60% of its population this year, health authorities said on Thursday.
The government has allotted 172bn won (about R2.4bn) to purchase an initial 60 million doses to fend off persistent Covid-19 outbreaks that have pummelled Asia's fourth-largest economy and upended daily life for its 52 million people.
This week, Pfizer said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective amid a hastened global race to contain the pandemic which has killed more than 1 million people since it emerged in China late last year.
—Reuters
November 12 2020 - 08:48
Ukraine president Zelenskiy hospitalised due to Covid-19
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was hospitalised after he contracted coronavirus earlier this week, a presidential official said on Thursday.
"He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone," a presidential spokeswoman told Reuters.
"There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious," she said referring to the president's health. Zelenskiy said on Monday he tested positive for coronavirus.
—Reuters
November 12 2020 - 08:46
The bad, the booze & the beauty filter: Here's what Mzansi thought of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address
South Africans flooded social media on Wednesday night in reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Covid-19 developments in the country.
Ramaphosa detailed the country's fight against the pandemic, warning of a surge in the Eastern Cape and urging citizens to obey safety regulations to curb the spread of the virus.
He also announced the extension of the national state of disaster to December 15 and the “winding down” of Covid-19 relief measures.
November 12 2020 - 08:42
ANC lambasted for breaching Covid-19 regulations during Polokwane rally
The ANC in Limpopo has come under fire for not adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations — and has been accused of jeopardising the already hard-hit events industry.
This follows a Siyanqoba rally held in Polokwane on Sunday, where the party was said to have flouted Covid-19 restrictions. The regional ANC admitted to TimesLIVE that the situation was beyond its control during the “entertainment session” of the event.
The SA Events Council (SAEC) expressed extreme concern and disappointment.
November 12 2020 - 08:38
ICU beds full as Covid surges in Indian capital, weekend festival a worry
After his 92-year-old grandmother started coughing and her blood oxygen levels plummeted, Varunn Kaushik took her to two top private hospitals in New Delhi on Monday. Neither took her in, even after one of them found her positive for Covid-19.
Kaushik said several other hospitals told him and his family on the phone that they did have free beds, but not in the intensive care units (ICU) his grandmother needed. He finally admitted her to a non-ICU Covid bed in a government hospital, 10 hours after leaving home.
Her condition was stable as of Thursday, according to Kaushik.
—Reuters
November 12 2020 - 08:34
US notches up more Covid-19 case and hospitalisation records
The US continued to notch up grim records on Wednesday as it battles through the coronavirus pandemic, with a worsening outbreak in the northeast of the country adding pressure on top of an already reeling Midwest.
Reported new Covid-19 infections of 142,279 were at an all-time daily high for a second day in a row and above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.
The number of people hospitalised with the virus also surged, to at least 64,939 by late Wednesday, the highest ever during the pandemic. The death toll rose by 1,464.
—Reuters
November 12 2020 - 06:00
WATCH | Booze & travel restrictions eased
According to figures released on Wednesday, there were 740,254 confirmed Covid-19 cases across SA and 19,951 fatalities.
According to figures released on Wednesday, there were 740,254 confirmed Covid-19 cases across SA and 19,951 fatalities.