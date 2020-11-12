COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | State of disaster extended - booze & travel restrictions eased

November 12 2020 - 09:15

South Korea in final talks over Covid-19 vaccines, seeks supplies for 60% population

South Korea is in final talks with global drugmakers including Pfizer Inc over potential coronavirus vaccines as it seeks to secure supplies to cover 60% of its population this year, health authorities said on Thursday.

The government has allotted 172bn won (about R2.4bn) to purchase an initial 60 million doses to fend off persistent Covid-19 outbreaks that have pummelled Asia's fourth-largest economy and upended daily life for its 52 million people.

This week, Pfizer said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective amid a hastened global race to contain the pandemic which has killed more than 1 million people since it emerged in China late last year.

—Reuters