Followers told they 'would die or become extremely poor' if they left Bishop Zondo

The commission pledged to provide counselling services to the victims who had experienced trauma.

Mosoma said that there were allegations that the “red oil”, which was said to be addictive, was used to “hook in” congregants.

“The threat was that, in the event of leaving the church, they would die or become extremely poor. The use of the spirit of the dead ... These are some of the allegations that have been revealed to the commission,” Mosoma said, adding that the claims had not yet been tested.

Zondo was also expected to testify at a date to be announced next week, according to commission spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo.

“The names of the people who have been raised in the course of the testimonies are going to be summoned to appear before the commission soon,” he added.

Supporters encouraged to come forward

While the commission has only heard testimonies from victims, it said supporters of Zondo were also welcome to attend and testify, as the commission remained an independent body.

“We need to get as much information as possible. Even those who feel they have something to say in support of the bishop, they are free to come to us.

“We are objective and impartial. We serve the interest of every person who comes to us,” said Mkholo.

The hearings are expected to continue on Monday.

“There will be two people, whose names we won't reveal now, who have themselves been practitioners of some of the things we were told about. They will be able to tell us precisely, from their own experience, what happened and why they decided to leave whatever practice they were in,” said Mosoma.

“It's something that will add more to our understanding of these supernatural spirit of the devil and the dead - and how that realm functions.”

TimesLIVE