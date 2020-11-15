Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews

Focus on SA visit by pastor's pal, Malawi's president, this week

A diplomatic storm is brewing between SA and Malawi after Pastor Shepherd Bushiri absconded this week - at about the same time that Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera jetted into SA for a brief meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.



The slick escape from SA has left Ramaphosa "extremely angry" and law enforcement agencies red-faced...