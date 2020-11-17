South Africa

#CrimeStats: Arguments and road rage top contributors to murder

17 November 2020 - 13:51
Acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota said 43 people were murdered following arguments, road rage and provocation.
Image: SAPS

Arguments and road rage were the top contributors to murder statistics in Gauteng during the second quarter of 2020/2021.

This was revealed by acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota on Tuesday afternoon.

The stats cover July 1 to September 30.

Rampota said 143 people were murdered after arguments, road rage and "provocation".

She said 76 people were murdered during home, business and street crimes.

Rampota said 43 people were killed during mob justice, 18 in taxi-related crimes and 13 in illegal mining.

Domestic violence, including love triangles, contributed 26 murders. Rampota said 14 women were murdered during this period. 

Two police officers were killed – one on-duty and one off-duty.

Rampota said there was one farm murder in the province.

