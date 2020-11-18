Buying illicit booze helps criminals, hurts jobs

Hijackers and cross-border smugglers are scoring from the trade in illegal alcohol in SA, and the fiscus, which uses taxes from legal operators to fund service delivery to citizens, is losing out.

Appealing to consumers not to support the illicit trade, the liquor industry - which took a hard knock when booze was banned during the Covid lockdown - has outlined how illicit stock is entering the country, and how to spot it.

“The increasing illicit trade in alcohol represents a serious threat to the SA economy due to the loss of taxation, including VAT and excise, as well as jobs contributed by legal alcohol producers and merchants to the fiscus,” says the SA Liquor Brand Owners’ Association.