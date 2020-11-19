Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to oppose Dear SA's challenge to latest lockdown
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will oppose Dear SA’s challenge to the extension of the national state of disaster.
Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday filed a notice to oppose the non-profit organisation’s challenge to the latest national lockdown.
“It is the intention of the respondent [Dlamini-Zuma] to oppose the above application,” read papers filed by the state attorney on behalf of the minister.
The matter is set to be heard at the Pretoria high court on December 1.
Dear SA this week filed an urgent application in the Pretoria high court asking it to review and set aside the extension of the national state of disaster.
The organisation argues that the circumstances that prompted the declaration of the national state of disaster have disappeared.
In an affidavit filed to the court, Dear SA’s director Rob Hutchinson said the latest lockdown was reviewable on the grounds that:
- it was not rationally connected to the purpose for which it was taken or the purpose of the empowering vision;
- irrelevant considerations were taken into account or relevant considerations were not taken into account when extending the state of disaster; and
- it is unconstitutional and unlawful.
TimesLIVE