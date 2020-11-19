Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to oppose Dear SA's challenge to latest lockdown

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will oppose Dear SA’s challenge to the extension of the national state of disaster.

Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday filed a notice to oppose the non-profit organisation’s challenge to the latest national lockdown.

“It is the intention of the respondent [Dlamini-Zuma] to oppose the above application,” read papers filed by the state attorney on behalf of the minister.

The matter is set to be heard at the Pretoria high court on December 1.