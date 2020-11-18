'This is not enrolment, this is a robbery': gunmen at nursery school

In the space of minutes, two gunmen charmed their way into a Roodepoort nursery school, traumatised the children, locked up teachers and robbed them.

Playschool Academy owner Ivon Muller told TimesLIVE that the men had entered the school on Ontdekkers Road about 1.40pm on Tuesday, saying they were enquiring about available admissions.

Muller said they were disinfected as per Covid-19 protocols at the door and taken to the office.

“Once in the office we asked what grade they were interested in, and the man said, 'This is not an enrolment, this is a robbery.'”

She said they pulled out a firearm. “One of them stayed with us in the office and let us put our heads down. The other one went to fetch the teachers from their classes. They asked for money, which we never keep on the premises, cellphones and took the laptop. They then locked the five teachers in the staff room and left,” Muller said.

“The whole ordeal took about five to seven minutes. They were in and out.”