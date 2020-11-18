South Africa

'This is not enrolment, this is a robbery': gunmen at nursery school

18 November 2020 - 17:24
Two men entered a school on Ontdekkers Road about 1.45pm on Tuesday. They locked five teachers in the staff room and took a laptop and cellphones. The ordeal lasted five to seven minutes.
Two men entered a school on Ontdekkers Road about 1.45pm on Tuesday. They locked five teachers in the staff room and took a laptop and cellphones. The ordeal lasted five to seven minutes.
Image: miloszg/123rf.com

In the space of minutes, two gunmen charmed their way into a Roodepoort nursery school, traumatised the children, locked up teachers and robbed them.

Playschool Academy owner Ivon Muller told TimesLIVE that the men had entered the school on Ontdekkers Road about 1.40pm on Tuesday, saying they were enquiring about available admissions.

Muller said they were disinfected as per Covid-19 protocols at the door and taken to the office.

“Once in the office we asked what grade they were interested in, and the man said, 'This is not an enrolment, this is a robbery.'”

She said they pulled out a firearm. “One of them stayed with us in the office and let us put our heads down. The other one went to fetch the teachers from their classes. They asked for money, which we never keep on the premises, cellphones and took the laptop. They then locked the five teachers in the staff room and left,” Muller said.

“The whole ordeal took about five to seven minutes. They were in and out.”

Muller said the youngest children were asleep at the time. “The few bigger learners and teachers that were involved received trauma counselling.”

Muller said Bidvest and Apcan security groups responded swiftly and released the staff.

She said extra safety measures had since been put in place.

Gauteng police confirmed that a case of business robbery was under investigation. Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the robbers were travelling in a Toyota Yaris. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Florida relief commanders on 071-675-7145.

TimesLIVE

