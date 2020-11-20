SA daily Covid-19 infections exceed 3,000 raising a red flag

“Today, we report with concern that the new cases identified in the past 24 hours are 3,105. This gives a cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in SA to be 762,763,” said a statement issued by the health ministry.

“We wish to highlight that we have breached the 3,000 mark for daily new cases. Of these new cases, more than half (54.4%) are from the Eastern Cape.”

Of additional concern was that the positivity rate was at 12%, higher than the ideal of 10% or less.