The Proteas have been rocked by another positive Covid-19 test‚ the second one in the team after the second mandatory round of Covid-19 tests.

The player‚ who has not been named because of doctor/patient confidentiality‚ tested positive on Thursday and has been separated from the team. The team’s medical and support staff will monitor the player to ensure his physical health and mental wellbeing.

The positive test has led to the cancellation of the inter-squad practice match scheduled for Saturday.

Marco Marais and Stefan Tait‚ who were called up to assist the team for the practice match, will no longer be joining the squad.

With the first positive Covid-19 test that was announced earlier this week‚ there were two other close contacts.

Cricket SA said they are in close communication with their counterparts in the England Cricket Board to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward.

The first of three T20s between SA and England will kick off next Friday November 27 at Newlands in Cape Town.