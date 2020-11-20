Cricket

Proteas rocked by second positive Covid-19 test

20 November 2020 - 16:07 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Two Proteas players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of three T20s against England.
Two Proteas players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of three T20s against England.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Proteas have been rocked by another positive Covid-19 test‚ the second one in the team after the second mandatory round of Covid-19 tests.

The player‚ who has not been named because of doctor/patient confidentiality‚ tested positive on Thursday and has been separated from the team. The team’s medical and support staff will monitor the player to ensure his physical health and mental wellbeing.

The positive test has led to the cancellation of the inter-squad practice match scheduled for Saturday.

Marco Marais and Stefan Tait‚ who were called up to assist the team for the practice match, will no longer be joining the squad.

With the first positive Covid-19 test that was announced earlier this week‚ there were two other close contacts.

Cricket SA said they are in close communication with their counterparts in the England Cricket Board to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward.

The first of three T20s between SA and England will kick off next Friday November 27 at Newlands in Cape Town.

READ MORE:

Proteas gear for England series after cricket’s off-season from hell

In what was Cricket South Africa’s longest ever and most acrimonious off-season‚ two things came to the fore and owned the oval; the Black Lives ...
Sport
2 hours ago

New mindset for Proteas ... but Boucher wants good old AB back

SA coach has promised a new positive, aggressive approach in the upcoming series against England
Sport
21 hours ago

Proteas team director Mark Boucher opens up about Covid-19 scare: 'I didn’t even know that I had it'

How close have the Proteas been affected by Covid-19?
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  2. Bafana's Afcon qualification becomes difficult after Sudan shock Ghana in ... Soccer
  3. TTM owner Mulaudzi insists the club is not for sale Soccer
  4. Lionel Messi says I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona Soccer
  5. Katlego Mphela reveals what keeps him awake at night: ‘Jeez‚ I could have ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021

Related articles

  1. Proteas team director Mark Boucher opens up about Covid-19 scare: 'I didn’t ... Cricket
  2. Proteas player tests positive for Covid-19 and two others isolated ahead of ... Cricket
  3. Proteas gear for England series after cricket’s off-season from hell Cricket
  4. New mindset for Proteas ... but Boucher wants good old AB back Sport
X