Bruising lessons for health workers caught in global Covid-19 pandemic

In some countries, including India, poor working condition prevail as it deals with a resurgence of the virus.

Dr Apoorva Gomber, speaking as a doctor living with type-1 diabetes in India, said the pandemic had affected everyone within the health sector, from ushers to nurses and doctors.

“Each and every person working in the health system has been profoundly affected by Covid-19. From the initial months way back from March, there was confusion, chaos and increased workloads which was putting so much pressure on not just the minds of the patients who were getting diagnosed with Covid, but also health workers,” she said.

“I can just mention my personal experience of working in the wards where there was no PPE or masks. We were struggling to figure out what to do. There was such chaos in the health-care delivery system,” she added.

Though India remains in the top five in terms of infections, Gomber said that recent Diwali activities had made matters worse.

“Today as I speak in India Covid-19 is on the rise, especially post Diwali. There has been a 50% surge in the past 24 hours, with the total infections nearing nine million,” she said.

Gomber, like other panellists, said there was a shortage of health-care workers in India.