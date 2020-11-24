Call for Ramaphosa to intervene as concerns mount over trucking violence

“Again, the road freight companies (truckers) find themselves being attacked by forces under the pretext of foreign nationals 'taking jobs away from citizens'. This results in damaged and totally destroyed lives, companies, employment opportunities, economic activity, goods, vehicles, facilities, roads and foreign investment to move goods through SA into Africa.”

Kelly said the lack of action from the government created the impression that it was fine with this form of protest action.

“This is not what we all envisaged as economic recovery. We are concerned that the lack of action from government creates the impression that it is complacent regarding this type of protest action — given the fact that the minister of police has done nothing of substantive value to prevent and stop this type of activity.”

He said the government's interventions thus far have been reactive and the latest call for a plan to address this, through a co-ordinated national approach, is scheduled for discussion after further protest action by the ATDF — planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This matter has been with us for over three years now and nothing — other than the shifting of blame and endless talks — has transpired. No resolution has been forthcoming.”

Kelly added that various stakeholders had met with the government on numerous occasions to find a resolution, but various government agencies have not played their part by implementing certain measures effectively nor urgently enough to address the matter.

“These attacks are being carried out with military precision, indicating that there is a strong co-ordinated leadership element with some level of formal military training. We are not clear on what the objective is, but the destabilisation of the country seems to be large part of this.”