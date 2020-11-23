South Africa

WATCH | Hundreds of truck drivers protest in Durban over hiring of foreign nationals

23 November 2020 - 07:43
A screenshot from a video showing hundreds of protesting truck drivers blockading parts of Langeberg Road in Durban's Bayhead area on Monday
A screenshot from a video showing hundreds of protesting truck drivers blockading parts of Langeberg Road in Durban's Bayhead area on Monday
Image: Screenshot

Government's inability to resolve the deep-rooted issue of the hiring of foreign national truck drivers has again resulted in protest action.

This as hundreds of truck drivers — claiming to be from the All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) — embarked on protest action in the Bayhead area of Durban.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Parboo Sewpersad said at least 300 protesters gathered on Langeberg Road in Bayhead, burning tyres and blockading parts of the road.

He said the protesters claimed to be from the ATDF and were protesting against the hiring of foreign national truck drivers in the country.

“Motorists are advised to be very cautious on the roads within the city today as there is also planned protest action within the CBD.”

Sewpersad said members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association had planned to protest and chase foreigners out of the CBD on Monday.

“They have not yet been granted a permit for the planned protest,” said Sewpersad.

On Sunday evening, members from the ATDF embarked on protest action at the Marianhill toll plaza along the N3 highway.

There have been attacks on trucks across the province and country over the past few days.

Dozens of trucks have been torched since last Thursday, fuelling fears that yet trucking war is looming.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) told the Sunday Times at least 30 truck drivers were attacked across SA last week alone.

Last year the Sunday Times reported how the onslaught against companies employing foreign truck drivers had left dozens dead or injured and caused R1.2bn in damages to trucks and cargo, according to the RFA.

Five trucks set alight in Free State

Five trucks were torched on the R59 road between Parys and Sasolburg on Saturday night, police said.
News
55 minutes ago

By the middle of 2019 police reported 74 trucks burnt and damaged in the violence. The N3 Toll Concession, a private company that manages the road from Heidelberg to Cedara, said 50 vehicles had been torched on the highway since April 2018.

The ministers of police, transport, labour and home affairs held a sitting with all the relevant stakeholders regarding the ongoing violence in June last year.

Police minister Bheki Cele said violence within the sector amounted to deeds of “economic sabotage”.

No resolution has been found between the aggrieved parties.

Sipho Zungu, ATDF head, could not be reached for comment.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL | Put the brakes on trucking anarchy or our economy is doomed

If government thinks task teams and rhetoric will end this war, it’s hurtling down the wrong road
News
14 hours ago

WATCH | Nine trucks petrol-bombed on N3 and R103 in Gauteng, police hunt for perps

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators who allegedly petrol-bombed nine trucks on the N3 and R103 near Heidelberg on Thursday night.
News
3 days ago

Trucks block roads near Middelburg over alleged non-renewal of contracts

A number of trucks caused chaos near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Thursday, blockading the R35 and R575 roads.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes South Africa
  5. 28s gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon killed in Gauteng hit South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X