WATCH | Hundreds of truck drivers protest in Durban over hiring of foreign nationals

He said the protesters claimed to be from the ATDF and were protesting against the hiring of foreign national truck drivers in the country.

“Motorists are advised to be very cautious on the roads within the city today as there is also planned protest action within the CBD.”

Sewpersad said members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association had planned to protest and chase foreigners out of the CBD on Monday.

“They have not yet been granted a permit for the planned protest,” said Sewpersad.

On Sunday evening, members from the ATDF embarked on protest action at the Marianhill toll plaza along the N3 highway.

There have been attacks on trucks across the province and country over the past few days.