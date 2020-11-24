R19 per ride! Uber introduces cheaper trips - here's how you can ride for less
E-hailing service Uber has made moving around slightly more affordable for its customers by introducing a new option which offers cheaper rides to customers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
The company said it wants to “offer different products for different cities to provide options and pricing that resonate with different people".
Riders in Johannesburg can access the cheaper option from areas including Katlehong, Alexandra, Boksburg and Benoni.
In Cape Town, the option is available to riders in areas including Paarl, Wellington and Somerset west.
Hi there, thanks for reaching out. We are excited to offer UberNam in the following areas: -— Uber Support (@Uber_Support) November 20, 2020
What about the airport?
The option will not be available to riders who are travelling to and from Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg airports.
How do you open the option?
Riders can select UberNam from the app among other ride options UberX and UberXL. UberNam is noticeably cheaper than the two options and allows multiple passengers at a time, much like a taxi. The app indicates when the ride is available or in use.
2. Click “Work Hub”, you will be transferred to UberNam enablement page— Uber Support (@Uber_Support) November 19, 2020
3. Click the “Turn On UberNam” button to opt-in
If you are currently opted in UberX, you will be able to accept both UberNam & UberX at the same time.
Feel free to reach out with any further queries. [3/3]
How much do riders save?
The minimum price on Uber is R25. With UberNam, riders will save up to R6 per ride.
What about the driver?
Drivers will be given a R6 bonus for taking on UberNam riders. The more they use it, the higher the bonus.
R6 bonus will be added to your account. The more trips you do on UberNam, the higher your total bonus. For example, if you do 20 UberNam trips a week, your weekly bonus payout will be R120.— Uber Support (@Uber_Support) November 19, 2020
To opt-in to UberNam, follow these steps:
1. From the menu, navigate to 'Account' [2/3]
What do people say?
Twitter users who have tried UberNam gave positive reviews to the new option, but some shared their frustration about trying to book a ride before it fills up.
Here's what they had to say:
Drivers are hardly available for this option.— La Puta Ama (@Zainab_cpt) November 14, 2020
In my area there would be 6+ drivers for uber x and 0 for ubernam.
UberNam as in Uber nami?— uBhut' Onstundu (@GeorgeNyoka) November 17, 2020
Love to see it https://t.co/PaP8NUobig
Eeish it’s going to be a disaster, it was better to put promotions on Uber X , XL and UBER BLACK than to bring the UberNam .— lennone Chamunorwa🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 proudly Zimbabwean (@chamunorwaalenn) November 17, 2020
We been trying to get this UberNam option bt it disappears before I even select the option😤— Ntobs (@cnr_ntobs) November 21, 2020
Also Ubernam is only available in selected areas so won’t get it everywhere— Mr. Blue (@TimmyTurnup___) November 15, 2020