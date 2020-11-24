South Africa

R19 per ride! Uber introduces cheaper trips - here's how you can ride for less

24 November 2020 - 06:30
Uber has introduced a cheaper option called UberNam.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

E-hailing service Uber has made moving around slightly more affordable for its customers by introducing a new option which offers cheaper rides to customers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The company said it wants to “offer different products for different cities to provide options and pricing that resonate with different people".

Here's where you can you find UberNam

Riders in Johannesburg can access the cheaper option from areas including Katlehong, Alexandra, Boksburg and Benoni.

In Cape Town, the option is available to riders in areas including Paarl, Wellington and Somerset west.  

What about the airport?

The option will not be available to riders who are travelling to and from Durban, Cape Town or Johannesburg airports. 

How do you open the option?

Riders can select UberNam from the app among other ride options UberX and UberXL. UberNam is noticeably cheaper than the two options and allows multiple passengers at a time, much like a taxi. The app indicates when the ride is available or in use.

How much do riders save?

The minimum price on Uber is R25. With UberNam, riders will save up to R6 per ride.

What about the driver?

Drivers will be given a R6 bonus for taking on UberNam riders. The more they use it, the higher the bonus.

What do people say?

Twitter users who have tried UberNam gave positive reviews to the new option, but some shared their frustration about trying to book a ride before it fills up.

Here's what they had to say:

