R19 per ride! Uber introduces cheaper trips - here's how you can ride for less

E-hailing service Uber has made moving around slightly more affordable for its customers by introducing a new option which offers cheaper rides to customers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The company said it wants to “offer different products for different cities to provide options and pricing that resonate with different people".

Here's where you can you find UberNam

Riders in Johannesburg can access the cheaper option from areas including Katlehong, Alexandra, Boksburg and Benoni.

In Cape Town, the option is available to riders in areas including Paarl, Wellington and Somerset west.