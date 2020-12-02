South Africa

Covid stalks the Sunshine Coast

Summer resorts buckle under the strain as cases and deaths rise ahead of festive season

02 December 2020 - 10:49 By Bhongo Jacob
More than 700 health care workers in Sarah Baartman district had tested positive for Covid-19, eight of whom had succumbed to the virus.
More than 700 health care workers in Sarah Baartman district had tested positive for Covid-19, eight of whom had succumbed to the virus.
Image: SUPPLIED

Popular holiday towns in the Sarah Baartman district, in the Eastern Cape, are buckling under the strain of Covid-19 as death numbers spike, health workers fall ill and usually lucrative festive season businesses look at shutting their doors.

Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea and Bushman's River Mouth face their bleakest festive season in decades after the Kenton/Bushmans Chamber of Business and Tourism on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Ndlambe municipality for shared accommodation facilities to close and big festivals to be put on hold as the virus ravages the district.

Some doctors are so run off their feet attending to coronavirus patients that they could not even spare a few minutes to speak to DispatchLIVE. So critical is the situation that doctors have little choice but to make home visits.

For more on this article, visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

More than 100 Covid-19 deaths recorded in 24 hours

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for half of the country's new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
News
13 hours ago

Events banned, facilities shut as Western Cape's Covid-19 infections soar

All planned events in the Western Cape's Garden Route region have been banned until further notice as Covid-19 infections run riot.
News
15 hours ago

SA Medical Association calls for 'urgent' intervention in Eastern Cape

The SA Medical Association has criticised the Eastern Cape health department for its 'severe' lack of leadership as coronavirus cases in the province ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X