Covid stalks the Sunshine Coast

Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea and Bushman's River Mouth face their bleakest festive season in decades after the Kenton/Bushmans Chamber of Business and Tourism on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Ndlambe municipality for shared accommodation facilities to close and big festivals to be put on hold as the virus ravages the district.

Some doctors are so run off their feet attending to coronavirus patients that they could not even spare a few minutes to speak to DispatchLIVE. So critical is the situation that doctors have little choice but to make home visits.

