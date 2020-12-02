South Africa

Parole placement in Taliep Petersen case receiving 'attention': correctional services

02 December 2020 - 10:44
The correctional services department says it will look into the decision to release one of the men involved in the murder of musician Taliep Petersen, pictured left.
The correctional services department says it will look into the decision to release one of the men involved in the murder of musician Taliep Petersen, pictured left.
Image: Sunday Times

The correctional services department says the decision to grant parole to one of the men convicted for the murder of well-known entertainer Taliep Petersen is receiving “attention”.

Petersen was shot dead in 2006 at his home in Cape Town, at the behest of his wife Najwa, who is serving 28 years in prison.

In 2009, Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, who was found to have arranged a shooter to carry out the hit, was sentenced to 24 years in jail for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Emjedi received a six-month amnesty in 2012, which effectively reduced his sentence by six months.

“He was considered for parole placement by the correctional services parole board after having served the minimum detention period. Emjedi’s parole placement was effective from November 11 2020, and this was granted by the parole board,” Nxumalo said.

He said the decision to grant Emjedi parole was, however, being considered.

“The parole placement is receiving attention from the department,” he said.

Nxumalo declined to elaborate.

PODCAST | A killer beside me: the murder of Taliep Petersen

When we think about the term domestic violence, we usually picture a woman being abused, whether physically or emotionally, by her male partner
News
6 months ago

Petersen’s family released a statement on Tuesday in which they expressed disappointment that Emjedi was granted parole.

“The feelings of grief resurfaced by being blindsided with the news via social media,  triggering the hurt of the untimely and gruesome murder of our beloved father and brother,” the family said.

“Our humble request is to understand how this individual was placed on parole after only serving 11 years of his 24-year sentence.

“Why were we, as the family, not notified of this decision and given the opportunity to engage in a mediated dialogue with him, as was the case with co-accused Jefferson Snyders some five years ago, and Waheed Hassen in February this year, though the latter was denied?”

The family said it needed answers from the department.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Andile Lungisa's parole splits Mzansi

The release of former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa on parole this week received mixed reactions on social media.
News
4 hours ago

David Best parole shock for traumatised mom shot in womb

The news of the Eastern Cape parole board’s decision has reached his surviving victim, Melissa Dyer, amid the country’s 16 Days of Activism for no ...
News
2 days ago

'Engaging, co-operative' Petersen will stand trial

NAJWA Petersen is sane enough to stand trial for the murder of her husband, Taliep, despite a history of mental treatment and suicide attempts.NAJWA ...
Lifestyle
11 years ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X