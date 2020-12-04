'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers and his plans

The man said he realised he had won two days after the draw. He said he was on his way to bet for another draw.

“The ticket was in my jacket and I was about to bet again when I thought about checking the winning numbers for the last draw.

“I could not believe I matched all the numbers. I checked three times and went home. I checked again and realised it was true.”

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 for the bonus number, something lottery operator Ithuba said was a common sequence.

The numbers caused a stir on social media with some people questioning the credibility of the draw.

Asked how he had picked the numbers, the man responded: “I thought I should try something different.”

He said he placed a R7.50 bet.

With his share, more than R5m, the man said he had no aspirations of living a lavish life.

“I am not a person who likes expensive things. I don't even like fancy cars. I will complete the house I was building at home, buy my own and invest the remaining money.”