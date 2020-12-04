'I don't even like fancy cars': PowerBall winner talks about 'those' numbers and his plans
Daughter's education, beautiful house is all a Northern Cape man wants
A beautiful house is all a Kimberley man has dreamt about for years, and his dream is about to materialise after he struck it lucky as one of 20 winners of Tuesday's R114m PowerBall jackpot.
The 43-year-old said he has been playing the lottery for more than a decade and hoped he would one day win.
“I play every week, and like other people I have always prayed I also win,” he told TimesLIVE on Friday.
This after he claimed his winnings at Ithuba's offices in Bloemfontein, Free State.
He said he was in disbelief.
“I thank God and my ancestors,” he said.
The man said he realised he had won two days after the draw. He said he was on his way to bet for another draw.
“The ticket was in my jacket and I was about to bet again when I thought about checking the winning numbers for the last draw.
“I could not believe I matched all the numbers. I checked three times and went home. I checked again and realised it was true.”
The winning numbers were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 for the bonus number, something lottery operator Ithuba said was a common sequence.
The numbers caused a stir on social media with some people questioning the credibility of the draw.
Asked how he had picked the numbers, the man responded: “I thought I should try something different.”
He said he placed a R7.50 bet.
With his share, more than R5m, the man said he had no aspirations of living a lavish life.
“I am not a person who likes expensive things. I don't even like fancy cars. I will complete the house I was building at home, buy my own and invest the remaining money.”
The man said he had heard about people who blew their winnings and wanted to be different.
“There is no point living the lavish life. Money depletes very fast because that life needs maintenance. I will invest most of the money so I don't have to struggle one day,” he said.
Asked if he would inform anyone about the big win, he responded: “No”. He said he would not even tell his only daughter.
“The money will also help towards her education. I am really happy and can confidently say God is alive,” he said.
Head of corporate relations at Ithuba, Busisiwe Msizi, congratulated the man and other winners of the draw.
“At this point, eight people have come forward to claim their winnings.
“One winner who bought his ticket at Westgate Mall, Johannesburg, said he has been playing these numbers for six years with the hope he would win one day.
“We are excited for all our winners and looking forward to meeting the rest of the winners,” she said.
Ithuba said it would offer free trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and above.
